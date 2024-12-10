IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Robert D. Lister Sells 55,910 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.84.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IMAX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $4,221,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

