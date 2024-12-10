Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 515.07, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

