Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 515.07, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.
In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
