Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

