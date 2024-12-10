Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS PNOV opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

