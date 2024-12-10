Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

Pan Global Resources stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.55. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.