Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares in the company, valued at $18,519,977.04. This trade represents a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,657 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,113,819.51.

On Friday, November 15th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,082,800.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $494,400.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43.

Roblox Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.50. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $59.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after buying an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.