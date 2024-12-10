Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $29.67. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2,923 shares trading hands.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

