Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 113,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 62,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

