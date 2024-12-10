Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

