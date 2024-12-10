Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

