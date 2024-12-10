Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

