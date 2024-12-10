iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.78 and traded as high as $26.26. iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 34 shares traded.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

