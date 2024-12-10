iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $32.65. iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 5,316 shares traded.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

