iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.89 and traded as high as $30.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.