iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDV. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 268,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 636,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 91.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

