iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.72 and traded as high as $53.05. iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 2,734 shares traded.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

