Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 11,931 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $639,759.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.0 %

ALSN stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $122.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

