Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 13,314 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

