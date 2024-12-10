Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

