Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.48 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.22 and a 200-day moving average of $324.82. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

