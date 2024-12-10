Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,815,450 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 263,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 287,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.