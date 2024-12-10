Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $279.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.