Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

