Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 61,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

