Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 680,976 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,842. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

