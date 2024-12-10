Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 257,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $299,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.