Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 133,939 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

