Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,276,049 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,049 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.63% of AerSale worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in AerSale by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AerSale by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in AerSale by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

AerSale Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 20,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,320. This trade represents a 117.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

