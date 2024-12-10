Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 153,778 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Uranium Energy worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $170,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 655,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

