Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 153,778 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Uranium Energy worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $170,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 655,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
