Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $271.93 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

