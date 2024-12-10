Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 400 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,513,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,775,000 after purchasing an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

DHI stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

