Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 458 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $114,220,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2,833.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 110,143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $41,981,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

NYSE:BLD opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

