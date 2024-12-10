Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $835.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.60 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $834.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.44. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

