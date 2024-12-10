Jeffrey Dean Miller Sells 85,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,416,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.71. This represents a 78.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

