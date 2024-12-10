JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,952,000 after buying an additional 552,082 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 356.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 374,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JOYY by 780.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 232,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 206,152 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in JOYY by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 476,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.26. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

