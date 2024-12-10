JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.26 and traded as high as $54.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 37,188 shares traded.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

