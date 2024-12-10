K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$328,678.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$328,678.00.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

