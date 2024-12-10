Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

