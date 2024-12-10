Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00.

KEY opened at C$44.57 on Tuesday. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$31.16 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The company has a market cap of C$10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.60%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.58.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

