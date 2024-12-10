Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.3% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.