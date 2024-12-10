Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Amanda Whalen Sells 23,950 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,464.64. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $42,073.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $518,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.49 and a beta of 0.98. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 45.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 244,447 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 79.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 608.9% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,725 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

