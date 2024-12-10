Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Amanda Whalen Sells 23,950 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,464.64. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $42,073.50.
- On Monday, November 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $518,400.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00.
Klaviyo Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.49 and a beta of 0.98. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $41.00.
Institutional Trading of Klaviyo
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 45.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 244,447 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 79.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 608.9% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,725 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
