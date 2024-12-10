Knowles Appoints Laura Angelini to its Board of DirectorsKnowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a global supplier of high-performance electronics for various applications, has recently welcomed Laura Angelini to its Board of Directors as an independent dire

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Knowles’s 8K filing here.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Quantum Computing Inc. is a Leader in the Industry, For How Long?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Soar but Is a Pullback Looming?