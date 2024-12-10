Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

