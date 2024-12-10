Lattice Semiconductor Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase ProgramOn December 4, 2024, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) revealed that its Board of Directors has greenlit a share repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lattice Semiconductor’s 8K filing here.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Quantum Computing Inc. is a Leader in the Industry, For How Long?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Soar but Is a Pullback Looming?