Lattice Semiconductor Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase ProgramOn December 4, 2024, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) revealed that its Board of Directors has greenlit a share repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

