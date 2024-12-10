Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$945,097.50 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.01 per share, with a total value of C$945,097.50.

On Friday, November 29th, Linamar Corporation acquired 25,101 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,529,963.68.

Shares of LNR opened at C$62.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$54.95 and a 52 week high of C$73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

