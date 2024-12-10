Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 61,289 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 61,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $992,268.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,557.36. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 15,827 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $255,131.24.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 60,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $997,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 34,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $578,150.44.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $120,093.78.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LINC opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.51 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.