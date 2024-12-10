Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 197,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,936 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

