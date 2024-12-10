Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.84 and last traded at $149.33. Approximately 11,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.
Macquarie Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.7113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.85%.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
