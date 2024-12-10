Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 5.7 %

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

