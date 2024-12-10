MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Price Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $255.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,791,221.80. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.